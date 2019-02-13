SEYMOUR, Ind. — All southbound lanes of I-65 are shut down after an accident involving multiple vehicles that set a semi on fire near Seymour, Indiana.

The accident happened near mile marker 54 in Jackson County.

The Indiana Department of Transportation reported that three semis and a pickup truck are involved in the accident. Traffic is being diverted onto Exit 64, SR 58.

According to Duane Davis, the Executive Director of Jackson County Emergency Management, all lanes are closed and several fire units are at the scene.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said that two semis were fully engulfed in flames and that the closure on I-65S will be "extremely lengthy".

