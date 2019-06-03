DEARBORN CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – A school bus driver and 18 students were injured after a school bus crashed on State Road 350 at Mt. Sinai Road near Aurora, Ind., according to Indiana State Police's preliminary investigation.

Those that were injured were taken to the hospital. ISP said it was mostly minor injuries and complaints of pain.

ISP said they are working to identify the students with help from the South Dearborn Community School Corporation.

The school corporation said in a statement, the crash happened at 8 a.m.

ISP is continuing to investigate the crash.

