Illinois man killed in crash on I-65N near Austin

Indiana State Police said a 25-year-old got out of his car and was hit by a semi truck early Monday morning.

AUSTIN, Indiana — Indiana State Police (ISP) are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a semi-truck early Monday morning.

From their initial investigation, police believe that Stefan Porch, 25, of Matteson, Illinois was heading north on I-65 sometime before 3 a.m. when he hit another vehicle.

According to ISP, Porch stopped his car in the roadway and got out, stepping into the path of a semi-truck also traveling northbound. The driver of the semi was unable to avoid hitting him and Porch was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were five passengers in Porch's car at the time of the crash. They were taken to the hospital to be treated for any potential injuries associated with the first incident. The driver of the semi was not injured.

I-65N was closed for several hours Monday morning while police investigated and crews cleared the scene. The roadway reopened around 8 a.m. Monday.

The crash is still under investigation. The vehicle Porch hit did not remain at the crash site. If anyone has any information on that vehicle, which may have been a tractor-trailer or a box truck, you are encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post.

