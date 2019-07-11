

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHR) - A Bloomington firefighter is being credited with saving the lives of his neighbors after their house caught fire.

Gregory Bare was getting ready for bed shortly after midnight when he saw the flames.

He immediately ran over and found a woman struggling to escape through a window.

He helped her out, then ran inside the burning home without protective gear and rescued a man who was sleeping.

Even after his fellow firefighters arrived minutes later, he stayed at the scene and helped them put out the fire.

No one was hurt.

A statement from Bloomington's fire chief said "The off-duty actions of Firefighter Bare go beyond normal expectations and highlight the professionalism, courage, and excellence we strive for at the Bloomington Fire Department."

Bare says he's "just glad he was there."

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.