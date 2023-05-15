The program is part of an effort to boost graduation rates at the school.

INDIANAPOLIS — A hard-working IPS student became the proud owner of a car Monday.

It was part of George Washington High School's "Making the Grade" initiative, and 13News was there when the winner found out they got the ultimate prize.

This program is part of an effort to boost graduation rates at the school. They designed it to encourage and motivate students to achieve academic excellence and improve behavior.

Requirements for entry included a 2.75 GPA, an essay on where they see themselves in five years and how the car would be used to achieve goals, a 90% school attendance record and more.

The "Making The Grade" program is open to all students at George Washington High School. Freshmen and sophomores participate in the fall. Juniors and seniors get their chance in the spring.