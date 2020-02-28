INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) — IPS has called off regular school bus routes for Friday, Feb. 28 due to driver call offs.

IPS tweeted the news just after 6 a.m. saying they were unable to run the bus routes in a safe and efficient manner.

The tweet also says students not able to attend school on Friday due to the canceled bus service will not be marked absent.

IPS board member Diane Arnold told Eyewitness News after the call off, "We need bus drivers. This is hurting children and it hurts our most vulnerable families."

Drivers for IPS are represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. AFSCME union Chief of Staff Ron Richmond told Eyewitness News he wasn't previously told about the call offs.

"This was nothing that we knew of that was planned, and we are definitely not in favor of this type of action," Richmond said. "We are meeting with union leaders and IPS leadership today to try to figure out how to get to the bottom of this and how to move forward."

IPS has more than 70 schools in the metro area, and more than 25,000 students attend those schools.

On Jan. 30, the school district voted to turn over its bus operation to a private company, First Student, in a move that is expected to save millions and improve safety.

Some 135 IPS bus drivers and bus attendants could lose their jobs in the change, but also could be hired to work for First Student.

"In the end, they will make more money plus a pay increase, plus a sign-on bonus at the time the contract begins," said Scott Martin, the IPS deputy superintendent for operations.

