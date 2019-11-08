PENDLETON, Ind. (AP) - Police say an inmate at Pendleton Correctional Facility has been fatally stabbed by another inmate.

Indiana State Police say a preliminary investigation shows 28-year-old Clifford S. Baggett of Florida was stabbed by 44-year-old Tommy P. Holland of Indianapolis.

Authorities say the stabbing happened as Baggett walked through the dining hall of the prison on Friday afternoon.

Holland allegedly used a hand-crafted weapon. He's already serving two life sentences for murder. Authorities have not announced additional charges.

Medical workers were unable to revive Baggett, who died at the jail.

An autopsy is pending and the investigation is ongoing.

