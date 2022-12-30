Indy offers New Year’s Eve events for all ages

Police hope you book a hotel room or have a plan to get your group home safely.

INDIANAPOLIS — "Our ticket sales over the past couple days have really skyrocketed,” said Dave Stevens, Vogue director of venues.

The Vogue theatre in Broad Ripple hosted a sold-out Shrek Rave Friday night. No ogres are expected Saturday, but another big crowd is for the New Year's Eve party with cover band Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press.

"People are making those last-minute New Year's plans to come out and that's what we love to see. Love to see a full house," said Stevens. "We will have a balloon drop at midnight, champagne toast at midnight, confetti blasts, as well, at midnight."

Other New Year's Eve events include Yacht Rock Review playing a 9 p.m. show at Old National Centre.

Magical at the Regions Tower includes a rooftop heated outdoor silent disco party with partygoers wearing headphones.

An all-inclusive New Year's Eve party is back for the eighth year at the Indiana Roof Ballroom.

"Use those ride sharing apps,” said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson William Young. “Have a designated driver if you're going to be out enjoying yourselves. Again, we want you to enjoy yourself, but we want you to do it responsibly."

For kid-friendly celebrations, the Children's Museum of Indianapolis offers countdowns to noon and 1 p.m. Saturday.

And the Indiana State Museum party is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m.

Metro Police remind you that firing guns in the air to ring in the new year is illegal, and can be dangerous.

"If you're firing off shots, what goes up will come down and that can be sometimes devastating because you can injure yourself or someone else,” said Young.