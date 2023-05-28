Indy 500 fan whose car was struck by errant tire invited to kiss the bricks

Robin Mathews' Chevrolet Cruze had to be towed away after it was struck by a tire that got launched from the track during the race.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 was a memorable event for many, not the least of whom was Indianapolis resident Robin Mathews.

In the late stages of the race Sunday, a crash involving Felix Rosenqvist and Kyle Kirkwood sent a wheel sailing over the track fence, just clearing a grandstand packed with fans.

The tire smashed the hood of Mathews' Chevrolet Cruze, which was parked in a lot next to the grandstand.

This is Robin Matthews of Indy. Her white Chevy Cruze she calls “snowball” was the car hit by the wheel that flew over the fence in a crash at #Indy500. The car had to be towed. @IMS President @jdouglas4 brought her to the yard of bricks & getting her a ride home. #TrackTeam13 pic.twitter.com/Ba4GN8w4bP — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) May 28, 2023

Fortunately, no one was injured. "Snowball" - the moniker Mathews gave her car - had to be towed away. But the day wasn't a total loss for Mathews. Not by a longshot.

Doug Boles, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president, invited Mathews to a post-race photo session and let her kiss the bricks.

Boles then arranged for someone to drive home the suddenly car-less Mathews.

As for the race, it ended a short time later when Josef Newgarden ended 11 years of frustration and finally won the Indianapolis 500, using an audacious pass of defending race winner Marcus Ericsson during a frantic 2.5-mile sprint to the finish.