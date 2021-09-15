INDOT's Hoosier Helper Safety Patrol marks 30 years assisting stranded drivers

As they mark the milestone, Hoosier Helpers are partnering with a new sponsor.

INDIANAPOLIS — The men and women who help get stranded drivers back on the road across Indiana are celebrating a big milestone.

INDOT's Hoosier Helpers have been on the road for 30 years. In that time, they've helped more than 1.2 million drivers.

They fix things like flat tires and minor mechanical problems or fill your tank when you run out of gas.

One of the "helpers" told 13News their job keeps the interstates safe and changes the day for people.

"You go from someone having an awful day, being stranded on the side of the highway, to maybe repairing their car and getting them out of there or whatever the situation may be, you're definitely changing somebody's day for them," said Brian Hyde, Hoosier Helper supervisor.

To mark the milestone, Hoosier Helpers are partnering with GEICO, a new sponsor.