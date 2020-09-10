INDOT Southeast to hire seasonal employees

Winter seasonal positions are expected to run from November through March with a starting pay of $16 per hour.

INDIANA, USA — The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting open interviews for over 100 winter seasonal positions.

The positions will be opened at eleven locations around the state. The hiring event will take place on October 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Aurora Sub District and Columbus Sub District.

