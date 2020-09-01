MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Two people are dead in Madison, Indiana after the driver of the car they were riding in was trying to flee from police.

The Jefferson County coroner has identified 18-year-old Tyler Cooley of Hanover, Indiana and 19-year-old Brooklyn James of Madison, Indiana as the victims in this crash.

According to Indiana State Police, on January 9 around 3:45 p.m., a Madison Police Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2005 Toyota in Madison, Indiana. The driver fled in the vehicle from the officer before crashing the vehicle west of Madison.

The initial investigation conducted by Indiana State Police-Versailles Detectives indicated that the Toyota being driven by 18-year-old Blake S. Coombs fled from the officer northbound on State Road 7 from Madison. The Toyota turned westbound on State Road 250, southbound on State Road 3, and then eastbound on State Road 256 back towards Madison, Indiana.

ISP

Coombs lost control of the car on SR 256 at Thompson Road. The car left the roadway, striking two utility poles on the northeast corner of the intersection.

The front-seat passenger in the Toyota, identified as 18-year-old Tyler Cooley of Hanover, Indiana and a backseat passenger, 19-year-old Brooklyn James of Madison, Indiana sustained fatal injuries in this crash.

They were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

Coombs was airlifted from the scene to the University of Louisville Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.



Coombs, who also went by the name Blake Eisenhower, was unlicensed at the time of the crash.

State Road 256 remained closed for approximately seven hours for the investigation and crash cleanup.



This investigation is ongoing.

