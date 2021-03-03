INDOT unveils 'Hoosier Hoops Highway' to commemorate historic month of basketball in Indiana

Officials want those traveling through the state to find their way safely to their NCAA Tournament destination with special temporary road signs.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — In two weeks, we’ll find out what college basketball teams will make the NCAA Tournament.

Since the entire tournament will take place in Indiana, the Department of Transportation is already getting a head start.

Officials have unveiled their “Hoosier Hoops Highway” temporary signs on highways leading to host cities commemorating the historic month and help guide fans and teams on their destinations.

The signs will be visible on major routes serving tournaments such as I-65, I-70, I-465 and I-69 during March.

It’s going to be a busy month for basketball in the Hoosier state with the Big Ten and Horizon League also holding their conference tournaments.

The NCAA Tournament gets underway on March 18.

Officials say games will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis; Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

For more information on the tournament, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.