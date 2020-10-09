INDOT hiring 100 winter seasonal positions

The department is planning on hosting open interviews for over on Tuesday, September 15, and Thursday, October 15, at eleven locations around the state.

INDIANA, USA — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is looking to hire over 100 people for winter seasonal positions.

The department is planning on hosting open interviews for over on Tuesday, September 15, and Thursday, October 15, at eleven locations around the state. Hiring events will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Locally, an event will be in Clarksville at the Falls City Sub District. (5701 US 31)

Winter seasonal positions run from November through March at a starting pay of $16 per hour. INDOT offers $250 sign-on and $500 retention bonuses for eligible candidates.

Candidates should have a valid driver's license and commercial driver's license (CDL). A high school diploma or GED is preferred, but not required.

Looking for seasonal employment this upcoming winter? Does a $250 sign-on and $500 retention bonus sound good to you?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed at all INDOT hiring events.

Registration is not required to attend the event, but INDOT recruiters will contact pre-registered participants directly with additional instructions and details prior to the event.

