INDOT answers questions on 'Improve 64' project

Improve 64 is a project to speed up travel time and reduce congestion around the I-64 and I-265 interchange by adding an additional lane.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany residents had their opportunity to ask their questions about the 'Improve 64' project Wednesday evening.

The Indiana Department of Transportation hosted a public information meeting about the project in New Albany, Indiana.

The meeting featured informational displays, detailing the proposed changes, and members of the project team, who answered questions members of the public had.

Representatives from INDOT at the meeting said that the additional room is necessary due to increased development in the area.

“Congestion… it’s an issue in the area. As more people are commuting, more people move to the area, more development. So those added lanes will help reduce that congestion in the area.” Natalie Garrett, the strategic communications director for INDOT, said, at the information meeting

Garrett also said INDOT will be making some safety improvements to the I-265, 64 interchange.

“There’s some weaving maneuvers happening there. That can lead to crashes, safety issues there.” Garrett said.

The project also includes smaller repairs like, drainage improvements, pavement replacement, bridge replacements and improved pavement markings.

INDOT expects construction to begin in late 2024 and take about two years to complete.

You can learn more about the project and sign up for project updates here.

