Bob Vollmer, Indiana's 'oldest state worker' dies at age 104

INDIANAPOLIS — Bob Vollmer, who retired as Indiana's oldest state worker in 2020, has died at age 104.
Vollmer left his post at the Indiana Department of Natural Resources after more than 56 years. In 2016, Gov. Eric Holcomb presented him with the Sagamore of the Wabash — the state's highest award that honors individuals for their service to Indiana.
As a man whose mother lived to 108 years old, Vollmer previously told 13News work was the key to a long life.
"That's the secret. A lot of people stop too quick. Don't stop. You keep going until you can't stop anymore," Vollmer said in 2020.
Vollmer — a World War II veteran who was known to still carry his draft card — once thought about retiring when he was 75. Instead, he put in 27 more years of work, surveying Indiana's countryside.
For his 100th birthday, state officials dedicated a sign in his name at Brown County State Park.
After his retirement, Vollmer said he planned to sleep in more and go to Cracker Barrel. He also hoped to spend more time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The DNR acknowledged Vollmer's death on Twitter.
"If you ever had the chance to spend time with him and hear the adventures of a life well-lived, you will carry those special memories for a lifetime. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family in the coming days," said DNR Director Dan Bortner.