x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Indiana

USDA approves Indiana's plan for commercial hemp growing

Indiana is now one of 29 states with approved hemp plans.

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Indiana's plan to allow farmers to commercially grow and process hemp.

The plan will take the Office of the Indiana State Chemist’s pilot hemp program and transition it to one allowing for commercial hemp production. 

Previously, hemp growers needed a research proposal and to be associated with a university to apply for a hemp-growing license. Under the newly approved plan, however, farmers can become independently licensed.

RELATED: Election could encourage US marijuana market, sway Congress

Applications will open online in November for the 2021 growing season. Indiana is now one of 29 states with approved hemp plans.

RELATED: Louisville CBD company sees increase in sales, warns against false claims

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. 