LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As social distancing becomes part of the norm for many in this community, officials with Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources are adjusting services to protect Hoosiers while preventing the further spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release, all properties including state parks, state forests, fish and wildlife areas, nature preserves, and state recreation areas are open.

Families looking to take a break from being inside can still take a walk, run or bike ride but are urged to stay 6 feet away from other people.

Entrance fees at properties have been temporarily suspended.

Other areas open include unstaffed archery ranges, DNR-managed trails and campgrounds at Brookeville, J.E. Roush, Salamonie, Mississinewa, Cecil M. Harden (Racoon SRA), Cagles Mill (Lieber SRA), Patoka and Monroe Lakes (campgrounds, wildlife areas and boat ramps) are open.

Officials say facilities managed by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers at or below the dams at the mentioned lakes (tailwater areas, observation mounds) are close.

Those interested in camping should know campgrounds remain open but advance reservations are required; no walk-ins are permitted.

What’s closed?

All property offices will be closed but passes and permits can be purchased online.

Property maps are available online at dnr.IN.gov. Office contact information will be provided on doors for those who have specific questions.

State park inns and restaurants.

Welcome centers, playgrounds, cabins, camper cabins, fire towers, and other facilities.

Nature Centers, Historic Buildings and Visitor Centers, Forest Education Centers, rifle ranges, and enclosed picnic areas.

State Park Inn pools and the aquatic center at Abe Martin Lodge.

All group camps, recreation buildings, youth tent and rally tent areas through April 30, 2020. Any groups with reservations have been contacted and fees will be refunded.

The DNR Customer Service Center in downtown Indianapolis is closed to public but is still available by telephone.

All indoor and outdoor public programs and special events are postponed through April 30. There will be virtual programming added through social media; watch the DNR calendar at calendar.dnr.IN.gov for details and times.

If anyone would like to cancel or reschedule due to COVID-19, the DNR says they are committed to waving fees for cancellations or transfers of reservations and to issuing refunds as requested for campsites held through Apr. 30, 2020. That date could be extended as the situation evolves.

