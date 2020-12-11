Indianapolis Zoo welcomes male giraffe newborn

The calf weighed 137 pounds and stood about 6 feet tall at birth on Sunday morning,

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo says a male reticulated giraffe has been born there. The calf weighed 137 pounds and stood about 6 feet tall at birth on Sunday morning,

The zoo says he'll be several feet taller before his first birthday. The newborn is the first calf for its 3-year-old mother, Kita, following a 14-month pregnancy. Zookeepers say the calf is curious, following closely behind Kita and nursing well.

The other members of the herd have shown interest in interacting and have licked the calf through a stall fence.

The zoo will conduct a public naming contest on social media.

