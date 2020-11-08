Indianapolis warns fines coming for virus rules violations

Bars and nightclubs will remain closed in the city as Marion County Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine said Tuesday those ages 20-29 represented the faste

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis businesses not following the city’s coronavirus restrictions will face a greater chance of fines as officials say they will ramp up enforcement.

Bars and nightclubs will remain closed in the city as Marion County Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine said Tuesday those ages 20-29 represented the fastest-growing age group for new COVID-19 infections during July.