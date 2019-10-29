INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) — An Indianapolis priest charged with child sex crimes is in custody.

Father David Marcotte is accused of Child Solicitation, Vicarious Sexual Gratification when the victim is under 16 and Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Jail early Tuesday morning.

The allegations against Marcotte go back to 2016. According to the Archdiocese, at that time, Marcotte was an administrator at St. Martin of Tours Parish in Martinsville.

He has worked at more than half a dozen churches across central Indiana since being ordained in 2014.

The complete list of his ministry assignments are as follows: 2014, associate pastor, SS. Francis and Clare Parish, Greenwood, and Catholic chaplain, University of Indianapolis; 2015, associate pastor, St. Malachy Parish, Brownsburg; 2016, administrator, St. Martin of Tours Parish, Martinsville; 2017, chaplain, Roncalli High School, Indianapolis, Catholic chaplain, University of Indianapolis, and sacramental assistance, SS. Francis and Clare Parish, Greenwood.

The Archdiocese of Indianapolis suspended Marcotte in February, prohibiting him from performing priestly duties during the investigation.

A statement from the Archdiocese reads in part:

"The Archdiocese of Indianapolis is committed to protecting children and vulnerable adults from sexual abuse and misconduct."

If you are a victim of sexual abuse or misconduct by a person ministering on behalf of the Church, or if you know of anyone who has been a victim, please contact civil authorities and the Archdiocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator Carla Hill at 317-236-1548 or 800-382-9836, ext. 1548 or email her at carlahill@archindy.org.

Confidential reports can also be made on-line at www.archdioceseofindianapolis.ethicspoint.com or by calling 888-393-6810.

