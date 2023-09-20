The incident happened late Tuesday at the Days Inn at 8300 Craig St., near East 82nd Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a 1-year-old girl was stabbed at a hotel on Indianapolis' northeast side late Tuesday.

An IMPD spokesperson said officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. Sept. 19 to the Days Inn at 8300 Craig St., just north of East 82nd Street in Castleton.

Police arrested a 32-year old woman, which court records identify as the 1-year-old's aunt, in connection to the stabbing.

NOTE: 13News does not name suspects in cases until formal charges are filed by prosecutors.

The probable cause affidavit shows the suspect was staying in a hotel room with her sister and her children. She allegedly used a knife to try and stab a dog that stole her sandwich. She missed, stabbing the 1-year-old instead.

The baby's mother was in a different room giving her son a bath and immediately called 911. Police said the suspect fled the hotel but was found by police in a nearby bush. A knife was never recovered.

IMPD said the child was upgraded to "serious but stable" condition late Tuesday night and is expected to survive. Court records show the 1-year-old received stitches to her ear and head and has a fracture to her skull.

The dog, who the suspect allegedly tried to stab, was reportedly unharmed.

After speaking with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, detectives arrested the woman for criminal recklessness.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decisions.