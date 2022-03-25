Indianapolis Kroger customer pays it forward at the pump amid high gas prices

With near record-high gas prices, some people are paying it forward and helping ease the pain at the pump.

Debbie Scott was filling up after working at her salon when a stranger walked up to her and caught her by surprise.

“He said, ‘I'm paying for your gas today,’ and he put his card in the machine. He lifted the nozzle, pushed it and put it right in my gas tank and turned it on, and I said, ‘Wow, thank you!’” said Scott. “When mine was done, he took the nozzle off and put my cap back on. I just watched the entire time. He did it for the person next to me. I got in my car. He got in his truck and drove away, and it was awesome. I thought, ‘That was so cool.’”

Scott posted about what happened on the Nextdoor app, saying, "Thank you, Thank you, thank you!!! To a guy named Greg... $65 fill up!"

The post received hundreds of likes and comments.

“People talking about how hard it is and gas prices, and then it gets real political. It took all of that negativity out of that topic for me, and it felt really good,” said Scott.

“I kind of know who he is with out knowing him. He's a very kind person of a community that is paying it forward, and he's a teacher. He's teaching people, I think,” Scott said.

Meanwhile, gas prices are slightly down for the first time in 12 weeks at just over four dollars a gallon.