"Not only are we touching people I grew up with, but we are touching generations with the program," Daniel Perryman said.

INDIANAPOLIS — Daniel Perryman takes his father duties seriously. With seven kids, he's dedicated to ensuring each one knows their place in his heart.

"Regardless of what the number is, I'm here for them," said Perryman.

He's focused on setting a good example for them after going through a rough patch in his early 20s before they were born.

"By the time I was 21, I landed in prison, did federal and state time, came home. I decided I didn't want to go back," Perryman said. "I started working at Ivy Tech and I spent five years there working in the express enrollment center giving back to the community."

Now Perryman has turned his life around and serves the community through his work as a class instructor for nonprofit BY Construction Training. The program helps other Hoosiers, including those formerly incarcerated, get a second chance by training them in the construction field.

Perryman understands the struggle some people with records might have finding jobs. He prides himself on breaking down that barrier while giving them a way to provide for their families, too.

"To be able to give somebody something they can take and support their family and be able to do for their family is big. That's a huge part of why I do what I do," said Perryman.

He hopes his hard work will encourage his children and other Hoosiers with similar stories to his to follow their dreams.

"I definitely want to be that pillar in my girl's lives and my sons and let them know you can go through life and do the right thing and be prosperous and do whatever it is you want to do," Perryman said. "I pride myself on my kids telling me I did a good job, or they're proud of me or they love me. It's really all for them."