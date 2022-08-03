The shelter is expecting an increase in cats and kittens being dropped off as the weather warms up.

INDIANAPOLIS — In preparation for an expected increase in cats and kittens coming into their shelter, Indianapolis Animal Care Services is hosting a "kitten shower" to find foster homes for the felines.

The April 2 shower is open to the public and will have information about the shelter's foster program, including advice from current foster families, who will share their experiences caring for cats and kittens waiting for a forever home.

With warmer weather on the way, IACS said it expects to see a "significant rise in the number of pregnant cats, mother cats with kittens and litters of kittens" being dropped off at the shelter. The shelter said foster homes not only help keep the growing kittens healthy, but often help them become social and ready for their new homes once they are adopted.

Those who attend the event will be given a ticket to win one of several door prizes. More tickets can be earned by bringing donations. The most-needed items include miracle nipples, pet nurser bottles, wet and dry kitten food and pine/paper litter, the shelter said.

There is also an Amazon wish list for the foster program for those who cannot attend the shower or who are looking for other ideas on how to help donate supplies.

The event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2600 South Harding St. in Indianapolis.