Indianapolis airman surprises younger siblings after 4 years in Hawaii

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, an Indianapolis man serving in the Air Force was reunited with his family for the first time in more than four years.

U.S. Airman Austin Gallagher hasn't seen his three younger siblings since moving to Hawaii to be stationed in 2018.

"They're everything to me. They're who I do this for. I couldn't do it without my little brothers," Gallagher said.

Tuesday, he surprised two of them at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in Indianapolis, while they were outside with a class drawing murals on the sidewalk honoring those who are serving the country.

Gallagher said he plans on being in town for the next few weeks to enjoy his time with his family, before moving to Florida at the end of the month, where he'll be stationed next.