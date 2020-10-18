x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Indiana

ISP: Woman on utility tractor killed in collision with car

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on County Road 675 North near Portersville Road in northern Dubois County.

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police and the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday evening. 

According to a news release, officers from both agencies responded to a crash involving a utility tractor and a car that happened around 6:30 p.m. on County Road 675 North near Portersville Road in northern Dubois County.

Officers said a preliminary investigation shows Ruth Meyer, 60, of Jasper, was operating her lawnmower when she drove onto the roadway and into the path of a car driven by Joann Voelkel, 62.o

Voelkel was unable to avoid collision and struck the utility tractor. Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the crash, officers said.

The crash is still under investigation by an Indiana State Police

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

RELATED: Indiana grandfather pleads guilty in Puerto Rico cruise ship death

Related Articles