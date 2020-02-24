SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WTHR) - A woman in Shelbyville is taking the lead to help raise money for the city to install a Safe Haven Baby Box.

Sherri Davis is trying to raise $15,000 in the next month so the box can be installed at the Shelbyville Fire Department.

“I’ve got a passion for babies and I just think it is something that Shelbyville needs and could use right now,” said Davis.

A Baby Box is a safety device provided for under state’s Safe Haven Law and legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely, and anonymously surrender if they are unable to care for their newborn.

In the last two years, six babies have been surrendered using baby boxes in Indiana including a child in New Haven this week. Last month a baby girl was surrendered in a box in Seymour.

Davis said she was inspired after hearing about those stories.

“It breaks my heart knowing that there are so many kids out there,” said Davis. “I am glad those baby boxes are being used, I am glad they are there and available for the other girls for the moms that are using them.”

Officials with the fire department say the initial $15,000 raised will go toward fees, installation and alarm services for the box. Funds exceeding the goal will be used for marketing and educational programs for the community.

Donations can be made here.

Checks should be made payable to Safe Haven Baby boxes with “for Shelbyville” in the memo line. Mail to P.O. Box 185, Woodburn, IN 46797.

MORE FROM WHAS11: