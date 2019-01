FRENCH LICK, Ind. — (WHAS11) -- Breaking the century mark and beyond. A Hoosier celebrated her 108 birthday on Jan. 6.

Long-time music teacher Helen Aylsworth taught at Springs Valley High School for decades.

Her husband served as the school's band director for several years and now her grandson has the title.

The French Lick community where she lives celebrated her today. Aylsworth is a well-known Hoosier and a historic figure in her area.