'The war is not over' | Indiana volunteers return from trip to help Ukrainians

As Americans celebrate freedom on the Fourth of July, Alona Voitko is asking Hoosiers to remember those still fighting for theirs.

INDIANAPOLIS — A local nonprofit has been working nonstop to help get aid to Ukrainian refugees.

Indiana Supports Ukraine has raised $70,000 in donations to help with its mission to empower those on the frontlines.

"The war is not over. Ukrainian people are still fighting. Ukrainian people are still dying," said Alona Voitko.

Just days ago, Voitko and other volunteers with Indiana Supports Ukraine returned from a trip to Poland.

They took 22 bags of supplies — each one filled with items given directly to Ukrainian families and fighters. The supplies included toiletries, toys, medical supplies, tactical vests with plates and boots for soldiers.

Voitko said the refugees find joy in little things we take for granted.

"They were so thankful for things like detergent, another bucket, or a pair of shoes for their kid because they're not able to get that from many places," Voitko said.

They were able to help more than 100 people.

The war hits especially close to home for Voitko, who is s originally from Ukraine. She said what she witnessed while in Poland was a lot of uncertainty.

"A lot of not knowing what's going on at home or if their houses were still standing. A lot of trauma," Voitko said.

