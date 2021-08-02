Indiana COVID update: 1,065 new cases, additional 58 deaths

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health.

INDIANA, USA — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers and other related content across Indiana for the week of Feb. 8, 2021. Governor Eric Holcomb does a live briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Monday, February 8

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) is reporting 1,065 new COVID-19 cases and an additional 58 deaths.

Indiana seeing a steady decline in coronavirus cases.

There has been a steady decline in COVID-19 numbers in Indiana over the last few weeks, a decline that has surprised even researchers. There have been fewer than 3,000 cases in Indiana each day since Jan. 22. The 1,565 cases reported last Tuesday were the lowest since October.

