Indiana utility says multiple factors causing higher bills for some

INDIANAPOLIS — If you got sticker shock when you opened your gas or electric bill lately, you're not alone.

One viewer told 13News his electric bill has more than doubled since this time last year.

Some people reached out to 13News, asking, "Why is my bill so much higher?"

Here's what we learned.

AES Indiana said a few factors include increased usage, fuel prices and colder temperatures. For example, January of this year was colder than January 2021.

If you're having trouble paying your bill, there are some things you can do.

Budget billing allows customers to pay the same amount for 11 months, then settle the difference on the 12th month.

You can also ask for a payment extension.

Need more time to pay your bill? We offer long-term payment extensions to help residential customers get caught up:

👉 Divide payments over 3 or 6 months

👉 We'll divide your remaining balance over the extension period

👉 $10 minimum required

Learn more at https://t.co/tYZXiEPpXX pic.twitter.com/LOHf6wvYDA — AES Indiana (@AESIndiana) March 2, 2022