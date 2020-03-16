BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Just days after announcing campuses would suspend face-to-face teaching for two weeks following spring break, Indiana University officials have announced they will now move remote teaching for the remainder of the semester.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve, President Michael McRobbie says spring break has also been extended a week to provide IU students travel flexibility given the recent travel restrictions.

They say it will also give their faculty a chance to prepare for completing the semester via virtual teaching.

Spring break for IU students March 14 through March 29.

This applies to all 9 IU campuses.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

RELATED: Louisville extends spring break, moves to online classes through April 5

RELATED: Attendance to all Indiana University athletic events limited essential personnel

RELATED: UK moves to online instruction through April 3 due to COVID-19 concerns

RELATED: Bellarmine tells students to move out, goes to online instruction through April 1

RELATED: Indiana University campuses temporarily suspends face-to-face teaching in wake of coronavirus