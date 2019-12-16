LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana University officials are investigating a possible assault along with allegations of anti-Semitic and racial slurs at a fraternity on the night of Dec. 13.



The University says the fraternity has been placed on an "Organizational Cease and Desist."



Which means members of the fraternity may not host or participate in organizational activities while the investigation is ongoing or until the issue is resolved.

Indiana University released the following statement about the allegations:

The incident is also being investigated by the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office and federal agencies.

