Indiana union calls governor's unemployment decision 'cruel'

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana AFL-CIO is criticizing Gov. Eric Holcomb’s decision to withdraw the state from federal programs providing an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and expanded jobless benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The labor union said it cost the state nothing to remain in the programs, arguing that they have provided millions of dollars a week to families facing joblessness.

Holcomb announced this past week that the Indiana has plenty of job openings.

AFL-CIO President Brett Voorhies said Holcomb was “trying to coerce Hoosiers into low-paying jobs.” He calls the governor's decision "cruel and unnecessary.”

