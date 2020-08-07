Clark County Prosecutor: ISP trooper's deadly shooting 'justified'

Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said an Indiana trooper will not be charged in the shooting death of Malcolm Williams.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — More than two months after an Indiana state trooper shot and killed 27-year-old Malcolm Williams during a traffic stop, the Clark County prosecutor has announced no charges.

ISP said 23-year-old Trooper Clay Boley pulled over a car Williams was in at around 12:30 a.m. on April 29 because it did not have tail lights. Williams was a passenger who ISP said falsely identified as his brother, Tyler Williams.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said Williams had four warrants out for his arrest at the time of the traffic stop. The woman driving the car, Antoinette Webb, was the victim of some of the offenses and a No Contact Order was in effect between them.

During the stop, the trooper frisked Williams, finding a magazine to a handgun, however Mull said Williams denied having a gun in the car.

Mull said Williams later pulled a gun from the glove box and shot at the trooper three times. The trooper returned fire, hitting Williams six times in the thigh, side and back. EMS and Jeffersonville Police arrived and provided medical care, though Williams died before reaching the hospital.

Mull said that after talking with witnesses and looking over evidence, he does not believe the trooper should have done anything different.

"The evidence that was collected at the scene all of the witness statements that exist that pertain to any part of the investigation are consistent with the accounts that the trooper gave," Mull said. "So there is no doubt in my mind, based on the evidence that I've seen, that this action was justified under Indiana law and that the trooper had to do what he did as a necessary action to protect his own life."

Williams's family has held protests since the shooting, calling for justice and asking for footage. Mull said there is no video footage, saying the trooper did not have a body camera or any type of dash cam in his car.

