Indiana trooper accused of injuring K-9 during training exercise

A prosecutor issued a summons to Trooper Dustan Rubenacker for a misdemeanor allegation of striking a law enforcement animal.

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police officer has been summoned to appear in court after his K-9 was injured in training.

The Dubois County Prosecutor's Office charged Trooper Dustan Rubenacker, 29, with a misdemeanor allegation of striking a law enforcement animal after an investigation by state police.

Police said Rubenacker "allegedly struck his police K-9 during a March 17 training session in Jasper."

During the training, which included other ISP K-9 teams, Rubenacker and his K-9 partner Odin "were participating in an exercise and Odin was not properly focusing on the correct target. Rubenacker allegedly used unreasonable discipline toward Odin, which resulted in an injury," according to a press release.

ISP said Odin was found to have a serious leg fracture and underwent surgery.

A five-year-old Belgian Malinois, Odin has been a State Police K-9 for about four years. It's not clear whether the injury will prevent him from returning to the force.