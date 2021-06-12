Indiana town turns back the clock for Colonial Market Days event

The two-day event is an 18th-century reenactment that starts with the Indiana War and ends with the American Revolution.

LEBANON, Indiana — People in an Indiana town are traveling back in time while taking part in Colonial Market Days. This is the third year the two-day event has been held in Lebanon.

"Colonial Market Days is an 18th-century reenactment that starts with the Indiana War and ends with the American Revolution," said Abbie Samson who is a member of the five-person board that organizes the event.

She said the 18th century is "probably one of the most formative times in our history, we wouldn’t have an America without the Revolutionary War."

On Saturday and Sunday, Abner Longley Park brings to life what it was like to be a colonizer in the 1700s living in the 13 colonies along the east coast.

"There’s so much entertainment here from the shows, the plays, the puppet show," said Samson. "A lot of the vendors here are artisans, so a lot of them are demonstrating as they're making their things."

They make everything from soaps to wooden bowls and chests and clothes.

"We have scoundrel's alley, which is your charlatans, your resurrections," said Samson.

Samson said scoundrel's alley is "our criminal underground and then you have the camps showing families and soldiers showing that day to day life."

The clothing is as authentic as possible and Samson said extensive research goes into the color of wool and the materials and buttons.

Samson said when people are dressed in clothes representing this era people "have a different posture" and carry themselves differently.

The soldiers' pants are stripped, and one Colonial Market Day participant said it's because they were often made of bed linens.

"It's different reading history in a book than it is to be able to go out and touch it," said Samson.

Organizers said they hope the event will inspire people to love history and learn more about it.

"It's not like any museum you’ve ever been to," said Samson.