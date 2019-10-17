MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHR) - A toddler was killed by a gunshot early Thursday morning in rural Morgan County.

Medics responded the house on Kitchen Road south of Mooresville shortly after 6:30 a.m.The two-year-old has not been identified, but died in what investigators are saying was an accidental shooting.

