Indiana to crack down on drivers passing idle school buses

INDIANAPOLIS — Editor's note: Attached video is from 2019.

Indiana police agencies are planning additional patrols to crack down on motorists who pass stopped school buses as Hoosier students begin fall classes in a school year shaped by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute announced Monday that it’s providing federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to more than 200 local police agencies to safeguard students as they board and leave school buses.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that it’s illegal in Indiana for motorists to pass a bus that’s stopped with its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended.

