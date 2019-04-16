(AP) -- Some teachers say Indiana legislators are only paying lip service to improving school funding in the new state budget.

Scores of teachers are spending Tuesday at the Statehouse talking with lawmakers ahead of an afternoon rally calling for additional education money. The rally is coming after the state Senate advanced a Republican-written budget proposal boosting base school funding by 2.7% next school year and 2.2% for the following year.

New Albany middle school teacher Amellia Dusch says the funding proposal will still leave Indiana behind other states.

Public school advocates argue the proposed increases don't keep up with inflation despite Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP legislative leaders touting the importance of addressing Indiana's lagging teacher salaries.