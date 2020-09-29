Corydon Central teacher indicted on child seduction charges

The Harrison County prosecutor's office said Michael Emmert pleaded not guilty to the charges and posted his $5,000 bond.

CORYDON, Ind. — A grand jury has indicted a Corydon Central teacher on two counts of child seduction after he allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a student.

Court documents say Michael Emmert, now 42, engaged in oral intercourse with a female student who was at least 16 years old in 2015. Emmert was placed on administrative leave earlier this year.

The Harrison County prosecutor's office said Emmert pleaded not guilty, and posted his $5,000 bond. His trial is set for February 2021.

The prosecutor's office said two teachers from South Harrison Community School Corporation were convicted on similar charges in the last five years.

Kellen Hubert entered into a plea agreement in July 2015, admitting to one count of child seduction. He received a two-year sentence with one year suspended and was required to register as a sex offender. Hubert was a teacher at both Corydon Central Middle School and Corydon Central High School.

Corey Faith was charged with 36 counts of child molesting for a relationship he had with a sixth grade student in 2005, entering a plea agreement in November 2018. The prosecutor's office said Faith admitting to three child molesting counts and was sentenced to 90 years with 20 years suspended and 70 years to serve.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.