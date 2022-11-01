Indiana lawmakers continue push for tax cut on individuals and small businesses

The Republican-dominated House could vote next week on endorsing the proposal potentially cutting more than $1 billion a year in various taxes.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana House Republicans are forging ahead with their push for broad business and individual tax cuts even with ongoing skepticism from other GOP leaders in the Statehouse.

The Republican-dominated House could vote next week on endorsing the proposal potentially cutting more than $1 billion a year in various taxes.

A House committee voted along party lines Wednesday to advance the plan after rejecting several changes that Democrats argued would do more to help struggling families.

Key parts of the House plan would cut Indiana’s current individual income tax rate from 3.23% over the next four years to 3.0%, along with reducing several business taxes.

MORE LOCAL STORIES FROM INDIANA:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.