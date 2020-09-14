INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Task Force 1 is heading to Louisiana to help support efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Sally.
As of 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Indiana Task Force 1 has been activated to deploy as a FEMA Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) Type III Task Force.
According to IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith, "the team will be taking a full cache of equipment for operations which include capabilities for structural collapse and water rescue."
The team of 35 personnel will be leaving the Indiana Task Force 1 HQ at 10:30 p.m. Sunday and is expected to arrive in Baton Rouge, Louisiana by noon Monday.
IFD Battalion Chief Dave Cook will be leading the Type III Task Force efforts. Avon Fire Chief Gerald George has been activated as part of the FEMA US&R White Incident Support Team as the Deputy Operations Section Chief - supporting response efforts for the State of Louisiana.