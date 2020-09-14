The team of 35 personnel will be leaving the Indiana Task Force 1 HQ at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Task Force 1 is heading to Louisiana to help support efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Sally.

As of 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Indiana Task Force 1 has been activated to deploy as a FEMA Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) Type III Task Force.

According to IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith, "the team will be taking a full cache of equipment for operations which include capabilities for structural collapse and water rescue."

The team of 35 personnel will be leaving the Indiana Task Force 1 HQ at 10:30 p.m. Sunday and is expected to arrive in Baton Rouge, Louisiana by noon Monday.

BREAKING: @IN_Task_Force_1 has been activated to deploy as a #FEMA US&R Type III Task Force in support of efforts for #TropicalStormSally expected to reach hurricane strength. A total of 35 personnel will be departing #INTF1 HDQ tonight for Baton Rouge, Louisiana pic.twitter.com/oyrAjl7Drt — Indiana Task Force 1 (@IN_Task_Force_1) September 13, 2020