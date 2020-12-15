x
Indiana

Indiana Supreme Court suspends jury trials statewide due to surge in COVID cases

The court said “in-person jury trials pose an exceptional risk to everyone involved—even if every precaution is taken.”

INDIANA, USA — The Indiana Supreme Court issued an order Monday suspending jury trials statewide until March 1 because COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush said the court needed to act. She says, “Since March, we have been balancing the requirement to keep courts open with the need for public health. 

The worsening pandemic creates urgency for us to halt jury trials as we maintain all other court operations.” 

