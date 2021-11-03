Indiana Supreme Court Justice Steven David stepping down

David is the longest-serving justice currently on the Court and was appointed to the court by Gov. Mitch Daniels in 2010.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Supreme Court Justice Steven H. David will step down from the bench fall of next year.

David is the longest-serving justice currently on the Court and was appointed to the Court by Gov. Mitch Daniels in 2010.

He has authored 202 civil and criminal opinions (158 majority and 44 non-majority) with more opinions to be authored until his retirement.

David retired from the United States Army in 2010 with the rank of Colonel.

"I am so proud and humbled to have served the people of Indiana and the people of this great nation for my entire professional life," David said in a statement.

David intends to serve as a senior judge after retiring from the Indiana Supreme Court and will continue to chair the Commission on Equity and Access as well as Indiana’s Conference for Legal Education Opportunity.

Gov. Eric Holcomb issued the following statement on David's retirement:

“Justice David’s commitment to service combined with his passion for the rule of law have made an extraordinary impact not just on Hoosiers but our nation as a whole. Serving with distinction as a military judge, trial court judge and justice of the Indiana Supreme Court, his contributions go far beyond the bench. Giving of himself unfailingly to help others, Justice David embodies what it means to be a humble servant-leader and the legacy he is leaving is truly remarkable.”