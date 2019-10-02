ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A southern Indiana school superintendent's letter asking local churches to pray for the district has led to criticism that he may have overstepped the boundary between church and state.

The Herald Times reports that the letter from Richland-Bean Blossom Community School Corp. Superintendent Jerry Sanders was posted on social media earlier this month by Turning Point Apostolic Church.

A copy of the letter sent to churches from the Richard-Bean Blossom Community School Corporation

Sanders was hired as superintendent in November. He says he sent out the letters to 20 Christian churches in the area in December as part of his marketing plan to generate local support for the district.

School board president Dana Kerr says the letter was inappropriate because it was written on official district stationary.

Sanders says he's open with his faith and doesn't see an issue with the letter.