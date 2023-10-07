'Students deserve more:' Indiana families, officials say textbook funding isn't enough

Terry Spradlin, the executive director of the Indiana School Board Association, said the funding averages out to $160 per student.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — This school year, Indiana families will finally get the relief they've been waiting for.

"It's definitely a burden lifted up for us," Greater Clark Schools teacher Stephanie Niemi said.

Since Niemi put her own two children through school, she says she's dreaded textbook fees, especially for her son who graduated from Jeffersonville High School.

"I about lost it his junior year when his fees were about $400. I was like 'oh my gosh,'" she said. "Families who have multiple children, I can't even imagine how they went about paying their book fees."

This is why lawmakers passed Senate Bill 395. The legislation requires Indiana public schools to provide textbooks at no cost to students.

The law also gives $160 million annually for curricular materials, including books, iPads, and Chromebooks to public schools.

However, Terry Spradlin, the executive director of the Indiana School Board Association, said the funding averages out to $160 per student.

"$160 per kid, especially in high school, won't cover all of the textbook fees," Niemi said.

Both Niemi and Spradlin also noted school expenses fluctuate over the years.

"'We'll have to see with time what those costs are, and how they increase or shift over time," Spradlin said.

It'll be up to the General Assembly to adjust the funding.

"I cant even imagine what the cost of those textbook rental fees and things will be four years from now," Niemi said.

In the meantime, Spradlin says schools have until the end of fall to submit expenses to the Department of Education. Then, the agency will send a lump sum of funds this December, which Niemi hopes will increase over time.

"This is a step in the right direction but Indiana students deserve more. Parents deserve more," she said.

If you have questions or concerns about Senate Bill 395, visit the department's Frequently Asked Questions here.

