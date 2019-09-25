MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — (WHAS11)-An Indiana state trooper saves a woman who chocked on a taco while she was driving.

State police say one of their troopers was stopped at a stoplight in Merriville, Indiana when he heard cars honking at an SUV that stayed parked at the stoplight.

The trooper noticed a woman in the driver's seat had her hands on her neck and rushed to help her.

He started part of the Heimlich to get her to start breathing again.

Troopers later learned the woman had been eating tacos while driving and had started to choke.

The woman is doing just fine.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.