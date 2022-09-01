ISP: Mother, newborn 'doing great' after state trooper helps with unconventional birth

Trooper Mackenzi Alexander unwrapped the umbilical cord from around the baby's neck and arm, assisting in saving both the baby and mother's life.

FRENCH LICK, Ind. — One Indiana State trooper's quick, fearless actions while a baby was being born in her arms saved the life of the mother and her newborn in southern Indiana.

Trooper Mackenzi Alexander responded to a call around 5 p.m. on Aug. 8 of a woman in active labor at her French Lick home. Police say the woman didn't think she could make it to the hospital.

When Alexander arrived on scene, the soon-to-be-mother was reportedly "very distraught" and thought there was something wrong with the baby.

As the first person on the scene, Alexander's goal was to get the woman in a comfortable position and wait for Emergency Medical Services to arrive.

The baby had other plans however, as the woman's contractions became more frequent. Once they were a minute apart, Alexander tapped into her previous EMT training and sprang into action.

The trooper quickly gathered towels and blankets to delivery the baby just as firefighters from a local department arrived.

A few minutes later, firemen were assisting Alexander as she delivered the woman's baby. During the delivery, police say, she had to unwrap the umbilical cord from the baby's neck and arm.

Local EMS arrived on scene shortly after the birth to clamp and cut the umbilical cord. The new mother and baby were transported to IU Health - Paoli.

According to ISP, both are "doing great" after the unconventional birth.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.